Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $888.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

