Request Trading Down 1.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Request has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and $705,106.37 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.31 or 1.00003751 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07589743 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $624,207.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

