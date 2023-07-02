Reviewing Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) & ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assure and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Assure currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,566.67%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3,126.35%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Assure.

This table compares Assure and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $10.98 million 0.10 -$30.11 million N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.39 -$46.21 million N/A N/A

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -40.19% -231.42% -98.55% ReShape Lifesciences -367.65% -202.35% -133.82%

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

