Reviewing InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 8.13% 14.94% 3.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 7.43 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 3.05 $520,000.00 $0.07 34.15

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CDL Hospitality Trusts and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 1 0 0 2.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

