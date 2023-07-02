Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Revival Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 17,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,995. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

