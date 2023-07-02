RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 157.1% in June

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMI opened at $16.37 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

