Rune Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Rune has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003733 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $22,375.76 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.13729923 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

