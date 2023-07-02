Rune Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22,396.72 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $22,396.72 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.13729923 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

