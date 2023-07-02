Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

