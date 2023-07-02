SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at SB Financial Group

In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,267 shares of company stock worth $53,710. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG remained flat at $12.62 during trading on Friday. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

About SB Financial Group

(Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.