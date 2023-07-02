Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.