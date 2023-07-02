Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.