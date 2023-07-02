Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 15.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $187,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $108,304,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

