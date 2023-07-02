Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

