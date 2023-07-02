Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.70.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

