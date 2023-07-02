Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.17 or 0.99985059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000453 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

