SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:SEIM)

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS SEIM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 439.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

