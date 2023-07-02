SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:SEIV)

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

SEIV stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 96,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Institutional Trading of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 368.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

