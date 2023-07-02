Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 39,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

About Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

