Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group
In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 39,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
See Also
