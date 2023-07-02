Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.84

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.84 and traded as low as $25.94. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 27,192 shares traded.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.80.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
