Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.84

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.84 and traded as low as $25.94. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 27,192 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

