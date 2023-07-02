Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 469,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,625. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 437.01% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

