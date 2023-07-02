SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3,200.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 83,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,139. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

