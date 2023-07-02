SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 3,754,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.