SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 208,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 168,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 115,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 8,397,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

