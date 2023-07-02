SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 2.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. 1,323,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.24.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

