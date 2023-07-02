SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MCD traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,244. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

