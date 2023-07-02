SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.45. 617,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.40 and its 200-day moving average is $283.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

