Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Warpaint London Price Performance
W7L stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3,406.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.69).
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
