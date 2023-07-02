Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Declines By 32.4%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AENZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

