Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Increases By 55.6%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Friday. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,987. Banyan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 183,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

