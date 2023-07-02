Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 160.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

