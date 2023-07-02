Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Declines By 49.1%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BNRG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

