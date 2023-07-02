Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Drops By 41.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 4.8 %
CALT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 3,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
