Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Increases By 52.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Coffee Trading Down 0.7 %

JVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coffee

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

