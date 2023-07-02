Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Declines By 43.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 33,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $10.43 per share. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.48%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

