Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Decreases By 34.3%

Jul 2nd, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWFree Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DWACW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 41,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,145. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

