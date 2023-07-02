Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Increases By 119.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,600 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the May 31st total of 3,208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70,406.0 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

DTNOF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Friday. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

(Free Report)

Read More

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.