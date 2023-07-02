Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases By 124.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter.
EVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 64,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $11.62.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
