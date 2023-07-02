Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Declines By 52.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,048. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.