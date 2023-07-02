Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Declines By 42.9%

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.