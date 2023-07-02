Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 32.2%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
QABA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 20,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
