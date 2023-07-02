Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Decreases By 58.0%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.