Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Decreases By 53.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

