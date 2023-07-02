Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 103.8%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the May 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

G6 Materials Price Performance

GPHBF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

About G6 Materials

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.