Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declines By 42.9%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,287,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

KRMA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

