Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Increases By 85.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GGDVY remained flat at $43.09 during midday trading on Friday. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.6647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

