Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rises By 85.0%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
Shares of HKXCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $49.58.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
