Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Declines By 48.1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock remained flat at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. IHI has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.19.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IHI will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

