Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Decreases By 51.4%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Inception Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,314. Inception Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.