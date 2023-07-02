Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Decreases By 53.7%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ipsen Stock Up 1.3 %

Ipsen stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

